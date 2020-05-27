- Von Uwe Görler
- 27. Mai 2020
Lyxor bereinigt seine Produktpalette durch Verschmelzungen mit Comstage-ETFs
Lyxor setzte im Zuge der Übernahme der ETF-Sparte von Comstage die Bereinigung seiner Produktpalette fort. So fusionieren 13 ausschüttende Comstage-ETFs mit den jeweils bereits existierenden oder nun neuaufgelegten Lyxor-ETFs. Die Zusammenführung der ETFs erfolgt per 3. Juli 2020.
ETF-Fusionen sind auch im Interesse der Anleger, da sich damit automatisch das Fondsvolumen erhöht und Fondsgesellschaft die ETFs effizienter und kostengünstiger verwalten kann. Die damit verbundene höhere Liquidität der Fonds zahlt sich langfristig auch positiv für die Anleger aus. Damit verringert sich zum Beispiel die Gefahr einer Fondsschließung, langfristig kann es auch zu Gebührensenkungen kommen.
Von der Zusammenlegung sind nachfolgende ETFs betroffen:
|aufgenommener Comstage-ETF
|ISIN
|aufnehmender Lyxor-ETF
|ISIN
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Health Care
|LU0378435985
|Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare
|LU2082997516
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate
|LU0378436793
|Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate
|LU1812091194
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
|LU0378435472
|Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
|LU2082996385
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals
|LU0378435555
|Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals
|LU2082996542
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas
|LU0378436447
|Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas
|LU2082998167
|ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Utilities
|LU0378437338
|Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Utilities
|LU2082999215
|ComStage FTSE 100
|LU0488316216
|Lyxor FTSE 100
|LU1650492256
|ComStage MSCI EM Eastern Europe Ex Russia
|LU0392495379
|Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe ex Russia
|LU2090063160
|ComStage MSCI Pacific ex Japan
|LU0392495296
|Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan
|LU1220245556
|ComStage Dow Jones Russia GDR
|LU0392495536
|Lyxor MSCI Russia
|LU1923627332
|ComStage MSCI Taiwan
|LU0392495619
|Lyxor MSCI Taiwan
|LU2090063327
|ComStage FR DAX
|LU0488317024
|Lyxor DAX (DR)
|LU2090062436
|ComStage LevDAX x2
|LU1104579369
|Lyxor Daily LevDAX
|LU2090062600