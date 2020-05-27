Lyxor bereinigt seine Produktpalette durch Verschmelzungen mit Comstage-ETFs

Lyxor setzte im Zuge der Übernahme der ETF-Sparte von Comstage die Bereinigung seiner Produktpalette fort. So fusionieren 13 ausschüttende Comstage-ETFs mit den jeweils bereits existierenden oder nun neuaufgelegten Lyxor-ETFs. Die Zusammenführung der ETFs erfolgt per 3. Juli 2020.  

ETF-Fusionen  sind auch im Interesse der Anleger, da sich damit automatisch das Fondsvolumen erhöht und Fondsgesellschaft die ETFs effizienter und kostengünstiger verwalten kann. Die damit verbundene höhere Liquidität der Fonds zahlt sich langfristig auch positiv für die Anleger aus. Damit verringert sich zum Beispiel die Gefahr einer Fondsschließung, langfristig kann es auch zu Gebührensenkungen kommen. 

Von der Zusammenlegung sind nachfolgende ETFs betroffen: 

aufgenommener Comstage-ETFISINaufnehmender Lyxor-ETFISIN
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Health Care LU0378435985Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare LU2082997516
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate LU0378436793Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Real Estate LU1812091194
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources LU0378435472Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources LU2082996385
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals LU0378435555Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 ChemicalsLU2082996542
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas LU0378436447Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas LU2082998167
ComStage STOXX Europe 600 UtilitiesLU0378437338Lyxor STOXX Europe 600 Utilities LU2082999215
ComStage FTSE 100LU0488316216Lyxor FTSE 100 LU1650492256
ComStage MSCI EM Eastern Europe Ex Russia LU0392495379Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe ex Russia LU2090063160
ComStage MSCI Pacific ex Japan LU0392495296Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan LU1220245556
ComStage Dow Jones Russia GDR LU0392495536Lyxor MSCI RussiaLU1923627332
ComStage MSCI Taiwan LU0392495619Lyxor MSCI TaiwanLU2090063327
ComStage FR DAX LU0488317024Lyxor DAX (DR) LU2090062436
ComStage LevDAX x2 LU1104579369Lyxor Daily LevDAX LU2090062600